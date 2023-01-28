Wow! Young fan hits half-court shot at Bishop Ryan for $10K

By Your News Leader staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 9:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - One lucky youngster at tonight’s basketball game at Bishop Ryan is going home with $10,000 after hitting the shot of a lifetime!

That’s 7th grader JJ Franks hitting a half-court shot!

The moment he hit the half-court shot the gym went into a frenzy, with players from both sides rushing the court to congratulate him!

At home games in January and February, the school was giving one fan in attendance the chance to hit four shots in 25 seconds--a layup, free throw, three pointer, and half court.

Northern Bottling of Minot sponsored the event.

Congrats JJ!

