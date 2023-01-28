TRNP will not extend comment period on wild horses

MEDORA, N.D. (KFYR) - Theodore Roosevelt National Park leadership have decided to not extend the open comment period on wild horses in the park beyond the end of the month.

Last week, Your News Leader reported that Representative Josh Boschee helped draft a letter to Park Superintendent Angie Richman to extend the comment period by sixty days.

Richman said they let him know Tuesday that they would not extend it because park leadership feels they have provided the public ample time to respond.

She adds that they also held public meetings on potential livestock plans which are not required.

She says they have received about five thousand comments on the park’s livestock so far.

“There are people who really care about this topic on either side of the opinion and so yeah, we really do care about hearing from our stakeholders and the public on this topic,” said Richman.

Richman says there are still four days to submit your comment online on the park’s website.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.