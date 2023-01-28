TRNP will not extend comment period on wild horses

Wild horses in TRNP
Wild horses in TRNP(Christine Kman)
By Sara Berlinger
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 3:24 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEDORA, N.D. (KFYR) - Theodore Roosevelt National Park leadership have decided to not extend the open comment period on wild horses in the park beyond the end of the month.

Last week, Your News Leader reported that Representative Josh Boschee helped draft a letter to Park Superintendent Angie Richman to extend the comment period by sixty days.

Richman said they let him know Tuesday that they would not extend it because park leadership feels they have provided the public ample time to respond.

She adds that they also held public meetings on potential livestock plans which are not required.

She says they have received about five thousand comments on the park’s livestock so far.

“There are people who really care about this topic on either side of the opinion and so yeah, we really do care about hearing from our stakeholders and the public on this topic,” said Richman.

Richman says there are still four days to submit your comment online on the park’s website.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The moment he hit the half-court shot the gym went into a frenzy, with players from both sides...
Wow! Young fan hits half-court shot at Bishop Ryan for $10K
Biggest snow pile
Searching for Bismarck’s biggest snow pile
Firefighters used a winch to free the man after he became trapped under a hydraulic urinal at...
Man crushed to death by outdoor urinal
The medical examiner identified the remains found as belonging to missing 4-year-old Athena...
Oklahoma investigators identify body as missing 4-year-old
Planning a wedding is no small feat but what happens when after months of planning and working...
UPDATE: Glasser Images and ND Attorney General settle lawsuit

Latest News

searching for a summit
Searching for Bismarck’s biggest snow pile
In this image provided by the U.S. Air Force, Senior Airmen Andrew Whitener and Tyler Glodgett...
Air Force nuclear strike chief seeks cancer review of launch officers at base in MT, possibly ND, WY
South Dakota Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller speaks in a Senate session, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023 in...
S. Dakota Senate suspends lawmaker after exchange over childhood vaccines and breastfeeding
FILE - In this Feb. 10, 2021 file photo Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte speaks with the press in...
Montana governor wants tax rebates, cuts with budget surplus