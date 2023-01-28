‘People do care’: Emerado educator battling Stage III cancer is shown love and support

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Michelle Carrera is a para-professional who loves to be among her students at the Emerado school. However, life dealt her a curve-ball as she now faces a battle against Stage III lung cancer.

“There’s a mutant, a rare mutant called EGFR and basically it’s a gas pedal to cancer,” said Carrera. “So here I am and it was less than a year later and there’s tumors.

Carrera was diagnosed with cancer in 2021 and it has been an arduous journey for the 46-year-old. Rounds of chemotherapy and multiple surgeries is what she has endured, but Carrera said her students keep her motivated to keep fighting on.

“It just brings me joy to be here with them.” said Carrera.

This is Carrera’s third time facing cancer. By her side through this has been the Emerado school district. As 46-year-old put it, they are all like one, big family.

“Of all the people who deserve to be healthy and live an amazing long life it is Michelle.” said Annie Rethemeier, who works at the school with Carrera.

Despite the hardships that she has faced, they all pale in comparison of what she wants. Carrera expressed her desire to see her youngest son, who is in Pre-K, to graduate one day.

“That would mean the world to me. To see my baby boy graduate.” said Carrera.

Even though the population of Emerado is just above 400 residents, Carrera has felt the support from school district, the community and her large family throughout this battle.

“People do care. That there is genuine people out here who really do have compassion and who are really loving and caring people.” said Carrera.

For more information on Carrera and her GoFundMe page, click here.

