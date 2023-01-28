In one month, 1,700 citations issued in ND, 654 for not wearing seatbelts

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - More than 1,700 citations were issued in North Dakota between November and mid-December.

Of those citations, 654 were for failing to wear a seatbelt and 27 were child restraint citations. Data for 2022 shows that 65 percent of those in North Dakota that died in an accident were not wearing a seatbelt.

Vision Zero advocates say seat belts save lives. They say they are the single most effective safety device to prevent death and injury in a crash.

