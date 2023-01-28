Montana man gets 10 years for faking COVID, missing court

(USAF / Joshua Magbanua)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 2:09 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUTTE, Mont. (AP) — A Montana man who is serving a 23-year prison sentence for defrauding two elderly Butte residents had another 10 years added to his term this week for lying when he said he missed a court hearing because he had COVID-19.

The Butte man was sentenced in March 2022 for violating his probation for his 2015 and 2017 convictions for stealing from two people. He had been given suspended sentences for both crimes, but he never paid restitution.

The man missed a December 2021 court hearing over those criminal cases and told the judge he had COVID-19. The next week he supplied a document from a Missoula clinic saying he had been diagnosed with the respiratory virus — a medical record prosecutors later learned had been forged.

The 10-year sentence he received Wednesday was for fabricating physical evidence.

District Court Judge Kurt Krueger denied a defense request that the new sentence run at the same time as the 23-year sentence, citing the 50-year-old man’s extensive criminal record.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters used a winch to free the man after he became trapped under a hydraulic urinal at...
Man crushed to death by outdoor urinal
The medical examiner identified the remains found as belonging to missing 4-year-old Athena...
Oklahoma investigators identify body as missing 4-year-old
Planning a wedding is no small feat but what happens when after months of planning and working...
UPDATE: Glasser Images and ND Attorney General settle lawsuit
Biggest snow pile
Searching for Bismarck’s biggest snow pile
FILE - Then-Arizona Cardinals outside linebacker Jessie Lemonier (53) is shown on the sidelines...
Ex-Lions, Liberty linebacker Jessie Lemonier dead at 25

Latest News

In this image provided by the U.S. Air Force, Senior Airmen Andrew Whitener and Tyler Glodgett...
Air Force nuclear strike chief seeks cancer review of launch officers at base in MT, possibly ND, WY
FILE - Dec. 23, 2022: High snowdrifts on the Rosebud Indian Reservation
S. Dakota tribes seek disaster declaration in storm recovery
South Dakota Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller speaks in a Senate session, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023 in...
S. Dakota Senate suspends lawmaker after exchange over childhood vaccines and breastfeeding
FILE - In this Feb. 10, 2021 file photo Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte speaks with the press in...
Montana governor wants tax rebates, cuts with budget surplus
Montana State Capitol
Bill to ban care for transgender minors gets heated hearing in MT Legislature