Lawmakers tackle more eminent domain issues

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Lawmakers heard another five bills Friday related to the proposed Carbon Summit Solutions CO2 pipeline.

This is in addition to the three heard Thursday. All were brought by Senator Jeff Magrum of Hazelton. The bills include SB 2212, which would exclude carbon dioxide carriers outright from exercising eminent domain, and SB 2209, which would require an amalgamation of 85% or more of landowners to sign on to a project before eminent domain could be used.

“We need to support property rights of our landowners as we develop our natural resources, and we need to make sure we’re balancing our goals of developing our natural resources with protecting private property rights,” said Sen. Magrum, R-Hazelton.

The committee didn’t act on any of the bills this week.

