Bill to criminalize drag shows advances in North Dakota

ND State Capitol
ND State Capitol(KFYR)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 2:07 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The North Dakota House on Thursday overwhelmingly approved a bill that would make it a crime to perform drag shows and cabaret performances in the presence of children or in public places.

The House voted 79-13 to advance the bill to the Senate when the chambers exchange passed legislation in March.

A person who violates the law would be subjected to a misdemeanor, with a possible sentence of 360 days in prison and a $3,000 fine. Repeat offenders would face felony charges, punishable by up to five years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

The bill’s passage was the first win in the session for socially conservative lawmakers, who have proposed several bills to restrict gender expression for LGBTQ residents.

Rep. Brandon Prichard, a Republican from Bismarck, said Thursday he proposed the bill after learning of drag shows performed in front of children, including at least once on the Capitol steps. He said the state’s obscenity laws should have prevented the performances, but his bill will state explicitly that the shows aren’t allowed.

LGBTQ advocates said at a hearing earlier this week that the bill discriminates against drag performers and suppresses North Dakotans’ freedom of expression.

Republican Rep. Lori VanWinkle, of Minot, on Thursday called cabaret performers who present programs in front of children “perverts” and said the bill will protect children.

“We cannot let right and wrong be based on the subjective thoughts of our culture, (which) can apparently no longer differentiate what is moral behavior,” VanWinkle said. “Are we ready to next allow pedophilia in North Dakota so our newly sexualized-driven children can act out on what they’re learning from perverts who are demanding them from us?”

House Minority Leader Josh Boschee, a Democrat from Fargo who is openly gay, said the bill marginalizes “certain people” who live in North Dakota.

“I would hope that we leave this up to parents,” Boschee said. “We already have laws that restrict where people can perform with nudity or without nudity, so this further expansion is nothing more than continuing to police morality.”

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters used a winch to free the man after he became trapped under a hydraulic urinal at...
Man crushed to death by outdoor urinal
The medical examiner identified the remains found as belonging to missing 4-year-old Athena...
Oklahoma investigators identify body as missing 4-year-old
Planning a wedding is no small feat but what happens when after months of planning and working...
UPDATE: Glasser Images and ND Attorney General settle lawsuit
Biggest snow pile
Searching for Bismarck’s biggest snow pile
FILE - Then-Arizona Cardinals outside linebacker Jessie Lemonier (53) is shown on the sidelines...
Ex-Lions, Liberty linebacker Jessie Lemonier dead at 25

Latest News

In this image provided by the U.S. Air Force, Senior Airmen Andrew Whitener and Tyler Glodgett...
Air Force nuclear strike chief seeks cancer review of launch officers at base in MT, possibly ND, WY
South Dakota Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller speaks in a Senate session, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023 in...
S. Dakota Senate suspends lawmaker after exchange over childhood vaccines and breastfeeding
FILE - In this Feb. 10, 2021 file photo Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte speaks with the press in...
Montana governor wants tax rebates, cuts with budget surplus
Montana State Capitol
Bill to ban care for transgender minors gets heated hearing in MT Legislature