Williston man charged with indecent exposure, violating sex offender rules in Minot

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – A 44-year-old Williston man who Minot police say violated his sex offender registration by living near a school is now charged with exposing himself in a Minot-area medical facility.

Joseph Taskey faces three counts of indecent exposure and one count of violated registration conditions, all C felonies.

Minot Police said they received a call around 4 p.m. Tuesday of a man exposing himself in a bathroom available to the public at the facility.

Investigators said they were able to use a photograph to identify the man as Taskey.

Minot Police said Taskey is a high-risk sex offender who registered a living address with the department Monday that was within 500 feet of a public school, and had started living there two days prior.

Online records show Taskey in custody in Minot on the indecent exposure charges, pending a court appearance.

