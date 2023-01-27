Vendors see good turnout at 2023 KMOT Ag Expo

MINOT, N.D (KMOT) - The KMOT Ag Expo wraps up today (Friday) and we asked vendors about this year’s turnout.

Tyler Zilverberg, representative for Fantini North Dakota, said they received more foot traffic this year than the last.

The difference between the two years was that they changed their location at the show.

Fantini previewed corn heads and sunflower heads for combines.

“This is a good time to get people’s orders in because then we can have everything ready for the fall when harvest comes around,” said Zilverberg.

Zilverberg said they’ve enjoyed talking to people and they’re ready to haul equipment back to Drayton.

