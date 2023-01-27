NDHP patrol vehicle hit while assisting crash

ARGUSVILLE, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Highway Patrol says a Trooper’s patrol vehicle was hit while they were assisting a four-vehicle crash near Argusville, ND.

Officials say it happened around 7:00 pm. The NDHP Trooper was parked with the vehicle’s emergency lights on in the passing lane of northbound I-29. They say the vehicles involved in the crash were blocking this lane. The Trooper had left his vehicle to check if those in the vehicles were okay.

NDHP says a semi towing an empty cattle trailer came upon the NDHP vehicle. It hit the rear side and jack knifed into the median. Officials say northbound I-29 was closed between Argusville and Gardner for around 2.5 hours while law enforcement worked to investigate. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the crash.

No one was hurt in this crash.

