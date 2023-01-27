NDHP patrol vehicle hit while assisting crash

NDHP vehicle hit near Argusville
NDHP vehicle hit near Argusville(kvly)
By Alix Larsen
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 11:24 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARGUSVILLE, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Highway Patrol says a Trooper’s patrol vehicle was hit while they were assisting a four-vehicle crash near Argusville, ND.

Officials say it happened around 7:00 pm. The NDHP Trooper was parked with the vehicle’s emergency lights on in the passing lane of northbound I-29. They say the vehicles involved in the crash were blocking this lane. The Trooper had left his vehicle to check if those in the vehicles were okay.

NDHP says a semi towing an empty cattle trailer came upon the NDHP vehicle. It hit the rear side and jack knifed into the median. Officials say northbound I-29 was closed between Argusville and Gardner for around 2.5 hours while law enforcement worked to investigate. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the crash.

No one was hurt in this crash.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters used a winch to free the man after he became trapped under a hydraulic urinal at...
Man crushed to death by outdoor urinal
The medical examiner identified the remains found as belonging to missing 4-year-old Athena...
Oklahoma investigators identify body as missing 4-year-old
Planning a wedding is no small feat but what happens when after months of planning and working...
UPDATE: Glasser Images and ND Attorney General settle lawsuit
Biggest snow pile
Searching for Bismarck’s biggest snow pile
FILE - Then-Arizona Cardinals outside linebacker Jessie Lemonier (53) is shown on the sidelines...
Ex-Lions, Liberty linebacker Jessie Lemonier dead at 25

Latest News

In this image provided by the U.S. Air Force, Senior Airmen Andrew Whitener and Tyler Glodgett...
Air Force nuclear strike chief seeks cancer review of launch officers at base in MT, possibly ND, WY
South Dakota Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller speaks in a Senate session, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023 in...
S. Dakota Senate suspends lawmaker after exchange over childhood vaccines and breastfeeding
FILE - In this Feb. 10, 2021 file photo Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte speaks with the press in...
Montana governor wants tax rebates, cuts with budget surplus
Montana State Capitol
Bill to ban care for transgender minors gets heated hearing in MT Legislature
ND State Capitol
Bill to criminalize drag shows advances in North Dakota