Minot High senior commits to play football at Northern State

Kaydn Turnbow
Kaydn Turnbow(KFYR-TV)
By Zach Keenan
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 2:45 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Minot High senior Kaydn Turnbow is packing his bags for Aberdeen, S.D.

Kaydn announced his commitment to play football at Northern State University in a Tweet Friday.

“Northern State is a place where I will be able to push myself both athletically and academically, and I am super excited to be able to go down there and compete,” Kaydn told Your News Leader.

The North Dakota High School Coaches Association named the defensive end to the All-State team for two consecutive years.

“The relationships I’ve made with the players and coaches really helped solidify my decision, and NSU is definitely the place where I will thrive and grow the most as a player and a person. Go Wolves!” said Kaydn.

Kaydn is also a state finalist in wrestling and a member of the Minot High jazz band and Change of Pace a capella group.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wells Co. Snowmobile Crash
Minnesota man killed in snowmobile crash in Wells County
North Dakota picnic in Arizona
North Dakotans gather in Arizona for a piece of home away from home
Jose Gutiérrez’s and his fiancee Daniela Pichardo had planned a 2023 wedding date.
Bodies found in Mexico are that of Ohio architect, fiancee
A class-action lawsuit accuses the maker of Fireball Cinnamon Whisky of intentionally...
Lawsuit claims mini bottles of Fireball Cinnamon don’t actually contain whisky
New Brunswick police charged Hyejeong Shin with providing a false government document.
29-year-old woman caught posing as high school student

Latest News

The Dakota Zoo staff are hard at work fulltime keeping animals fed. The costs of keeping...
The cost of full bellies at the Dakota Zoo
Weather noon 1/27/23
Weather - Noon Friday 1/27/23
North Dakota Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force Agents say it’s important to educate...
Internet safety a focus for ND teachers, parents | Virtual Vigilance Part 3
Minot Police said Taskey is a high-risk sex offender who registered a living address with the...
Williston man charged with indecent exposure, violating sex offender rules in Minot