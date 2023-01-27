Minot High senior commits to play football at Northern State

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Minot High senior Kaydn Turnbow is packing his bags for Aberdeen, S.D.

Kaydn announced his commitment to play football at Northern State University in a Tweet Friday.

“Northern State is a place where I will be able to push myself both athletically and academically, and I am super excited to be able to go down there and compete,” Kaydn told Your News Leader.

The North Dakota High School Coaches Association named the defensive end to the All-State team for two consecutive years.

“The relationships I’ve made with the players and coaches really helped solidify my decision, and NSU is definitely the place where I will thrive and grow the most as a player and a person. Go Wolves!” said Kaydn.

Kaydn is also a state finalist in wrestling and a member of the Minot High jazz band and Change of Pace a capella group.

