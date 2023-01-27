Living Ag Classroom educates farmers, ranchers of tomorrow at KMOT Ag Expo

For nearly three decades, students from across the region have come to the KMOT Ag Expo to...
For nearly three decades, students from across the region have come to the KMOT Ag Expo to learn about all things agriculture.(none)
By Crystal Kwaw
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 8:19 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Fourth graders visiting the KMOT Ag Expo this week got a crash course in where food from the grocery store comes from.

For nearly three decades, students from across the region have come to the KMOT Ag Expo to learn about all things agriculture.

Your News Leader brings us inside the 29th annual Living Ag Classroom.

Before the tour started, Mylah Hieb said she knows a little bit about farming.

“You have to use big machines and you eat the plant,” said Mylah.

The adults offered lessons, but teens with the Minot FFA gave their own lessons about agriculture as well.

Aubree Lunde, one of their members, said it’s her first time teaching.

“Some of the questions we can’t answer because we don’t know,” said Aubree.

Aubree said she misses being on the other side, learning. Still, the seeds are planted for six minutes at each station.

Caylin Nadu said the trivia game was her favorite.

“They teach us about outside and how to grow stuff and animals and stuff,” said Caylin.

Nancy Jo Bateman, whose been teaching at the classroom since it began in 1994, said teachers can water the soil of information.

“They can contact a farmer or rancher in their school district and neighborhood and maybe even set up a farm tour or things like that,” said Bateman.

Bateman said the class started in Minot and has since spread out through the state, reaching 4,000 4th graders annually.

Allie Doerman said this was fun and she learned a lot about pollination.

“It takes over 1000 bees to make one pound of honey,” said Allie.

Oh, my sweetness!

Ten different ag organizations presented to the students this year.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brittany Marie Reynolds, 35
Topless woman vandalizes downtown Fargo church
Wells Co. Snowmobile Crash
Minnesota man killed in snowmobile crash in Wells County
Fifth Dollar General store in North Dakota under investigation by OSHA
Minot woman charged
Minot woman facing DUI refusal charge after child left at Bismarck museum
Jose Gutiérrez’s and his fiancee Daniela Pichardo had planned a 2023 wedding date.
Bodies found in Mexico are that of Ohio architect, fiancee

Latest News

Eminent domain
Lawmakers tackle eminent domain bills
100th road map
100th road map
Childcare payments
Childcare providers could receive monthly payments
MSU nursing students
Minot State nursing students promote routine screenings, immunizations at KMOT Ag Expo