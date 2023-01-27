Life Giving Seeds business at KMOT Ag Expo

Life Giving Seeds
Life Giving Seeds(KFYR-TV)
By Maiya Fleck
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 4:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – After a tragedy struck one family appearing at this year’s KMOT Ag Expo, they looked towards natural remedies and ingredients to cultivate products.

Life Giving Seeds is a business that works with North Dakota farmers to produce items for health and wellness.

Hannah Erbele first started out by offering a natural product called peaceful, an antidepressant with no side effects. The business took off from there.

They now sell CBD products and grain processing like flax and hemp for ingredient supplies.

The products are used for human foods, but also for pet food companies.

“We do think the sourcing is very important, not only for us but also for the consumer as well for our food supply chain, and we really need to focus on the sourcing. Really if you don’t know where your product is coming from, you don’t know what’s in it so that is part of our story,” said Hannah Erbele, president.

They offer a range of products that are produced in North Dakota and shipped all over the country.

It was their first year at the KMOT Ag Expo and they’re enjoying meeting with other locals in the Ag community.

They’re based out of Bismarck.

