Legislative forums begin Saturday in Minot

Minot legislative forums
Minot legislative forums(KFYR-TV)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 4:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Legislators are spending their weeks in the state capital this session, but starting this weekend, those in the Minot area will have the chance to discuss some of the hotly-contested bills with their lawmakers in person.

The Minot Area Chamber EDC’s Government Affairs Committee is hosting the first of six legislative forums Saturday at the North Dakota State Fair Center.

Guests will have the chance to submit questions to a moderator who will share them with local lawmakers.

Saturday’s forum is in the Norsk Room from 9-11 a.m.

The forums run through April 1.

Here is the full legislative forum schedule:

Jan. 28 – North Dakota State Fair Center Norsk Room

Feb. 4 — North Dakota State Fair Center Norsk Room

Feb. 18 — North Dakota State Fair Center Norsk Room

March 11 — Minot State University Student Center, Third Floor Conference Room

March 25 — North Dakota State Fair Center Norsk Room

April 1 — North Dakota State Fair Center Norsk Room

