KMOT Ag Expo attendees paying close attention to canola market ahead of 2023 season

Canola market
Canola market(KFYR-TV)
By Crystal Kwaw
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 3:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINOT, N.D (KMOT) - Farmers want to see a return on their crop investment.

Seidy Molina, a merchandiser at Canola Processing, said the canola market has been down, so people come to the booth asking if it’s changed at all.

Molina said a good priced market just depends on input costs.

“Last year was actually a pretty good year, so they have a decent amount of crop but with the input costs and everything they have, if the market isn’t climbing the way that they want it to, then they won’t make as much money,” said Molina.

Molina said the canola market is up a little on Friday. She said farmers need the market to be in a good place to supplement the costs of fertilizer and other materials.

