Girls wrestling numbers double in year since sport was sanctioned in ND

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - More girls than ever are hitting the mats.

“I started wrestling because I wanted to try something different that wasn’t known just as a ‘girlie’ sport,” said Hayleigh Fischer, Mandan Braves team captain.

They’re learning new skills.

“Confidence. I am a lot more confident in myself and probably a lot more flexible now too,” said Alexis Storsved, Mandan Braves team captain.

“It helps prepare you for life as well,” added Fischer.

This season 25 young women wrestle on Mandan’s team. The number of girls in the sport has risen about 50 percent across the state since North Dakota sanctioned girls wrestling last year.

“The numbers increasing have really surprised me,” said Fischer.

North Dakota was the 30th state to sanction girls wrestling.

“You’re starting to see that popularity shift. And one thing about wrestling, it’s for everybody. It doesn’t matter if you’re big, small, short or tall everyone can compete,” said James Porter, head coach for the Mandan women’s wrestling team.

Mandan Braves Head Coach James Porter says girls have wrestled against boys in the past, but a sanctioned girls division and growing opportunities to wrestle in college have helped expand the sport. Several young women from Mandan are now wrestling in college, and others hope to follow in their footsteps.

“I fully plan on wrestling in college,” said Storsved.

The athletes and coaches hope the program continues to grow.

“You know I have coached for 28 years, I’ve coached boys, high school, middle school. And having this now kind of re-sparked my love for coaching and I got a great team,” said Porter.

Mandan’s team competes in duals and individual tournaments.

Several colleges in the state have girls wrestling programs. Jamestown started their program in the early 2000s, Minot State started theirs in the fall of 2022, and Dickinson State plans to debut their program next season.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.