Farm Rescue helping farmers in need at KMOT Ag Expo

Farm Rescue
Farm Rescue(KFYR-TV)
By Maiya Fleck
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 4:28 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – To help farm and ranch families get through times of crisis, one nonprofit that started in North Dakota has helped many families in eight states. Farm Rescue started in 2005 and is run by volunteers helping out their fellow producers.

Tim Sullivan has watched the nonprofit come to the aid of farmers dealing with illness or emergencies and helped to save their farms. If they’re sick, injured or there’s a natural disaster, the nonprofit is there from planting to harvest.

“We exist just to help those farmer and ranch families get through that time that’s really important, that they need to spend either in the hospital or with their loved ones to heal,” said Sullivan.

Farm Rescue has expanded and now covers eight states. Each year they serve around 115 families, but since 2005 they’ve aided more than 1,000 families, with around 500 volunteers.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wells Co. Snowmobile Crash
Minnesota man killed in snowmobile crash in Wells County
North Dakota picnic in Arizona
North Dakotans gather in Arizona for a piece of home away from home
Jose Gutiérrez’s and his fiancee Daniela Pichardo had planned a 2023 wedding date.
Bodies found in Mexico are that of Ohio architect, fiancee
A class-action lawsuit accuses the maker of Fireball Cinnamon Whisky of intentionally...
Lawsuit claims mini bottles of Fireball Cinnamon don’t actually contain whisky
New Brunswick police charged Hyejeong Shin with providing a false government document.
29-year-old woman caught posing as high school student

Latest News

Ellingson Companies
Ellingson Companies helping producers deal with flooding
Girls wrestling numbers double
Girls wrestling numbers double in year since sport was sanctioned in ND
Ag Expo
Vendors see good turnout at 2023 KMOT Ag Expo
Canola market
KMOT Ag Expo attendees paying close attention to canola market ahead of 2023 season