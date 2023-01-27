Farm Rescue helping farmers in need at KMOT Ag Expo

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – To help farm and ranch families get through times of crisis, one nonprofit that started in North Dakota has helped many families in eight states. Farm Rescue started in 2005 and is run by volunteers helping out their fellow producers.

Tim Sullivan has watched the nonprofit come to the aid of farmers dealing with illness or emergencies and helped to save their farms. If they’re sick, injured or there’s a natural disaster, the nonprofit is there from planting to harvest.

“We exist just to help those farmer and ranch families get through that time that’s really important, that they need to spend either in the hospital or with their loved ones to heal,” said Sullivan.

Farm Rescue has expanded and now covers eight states. Each year they serve around 115 families, but since 2005 they’ve aided more than 1,000 families, with around 500 volunteers.

