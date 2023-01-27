Ellingson Companies helping producers deal with flooding

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – People in Minot, as well as those who live in the Red River Valley, are no strangers to flooding. It can create major problems for our state’s producers.

One business at the KMOT Ag Expo has been coming for years to help producers manage water and flooding.

Ellingson Companies has been around for 50 years helping producers all throughout North Dakota. The tiles they lay down are made of plastic to help alleviate water management.

“We will take the water down beneath the water table, and move it away for you, so you can get your crops in early, on a wet year, and the drainage is just really effective,” said Brenden VanWechel, sales intern.

The original owners wanted an option to prevent flooding after their land was saturated and they turned it into a business venture. Around 1 percent of all acres in North Dakota have been tiled, VanWechel said.

The company has been coming to the expo since 2012.

