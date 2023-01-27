$5,000 reward for tips related to firework theft from Richland Co. explosives bunker

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the Richland County Sheriff’s...
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the Richland County Sheriff’s Offices is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for tips related to the theft of several display fireworks from a Richland County explosives bunker.(A1C Dillon Johnston | U.S. Air Force)
By Alix Larsen
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 4:03 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHLAND COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the Richland County Sheriff’s Offices is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for tips related to the theft of several display fireworks from a Richland County explosives bunker.

Matrix Fireworks, out of Wahpeton, discovered the theft earlier this month while inspecting its rural bunkers. Officials say after counting their inventory, Matrix found $23,000 worth of fireworks were missing. These aren’t regular fireworks. They’re classified as display fireworks, meaning they’re not for sale to the public. Display fireworks are used in large scale shows under the supervision of a trained pyrotechnician. The large-scale devices can become a safety risk to the public if mishandled or detonated incorrectly. The missing explosives have “Matrix Fireworks” on the packaging.

“There is a public safety concern given the potential for misuse of these explosives,” said ATF Special Agent in Charge William McCrary, of the St. Paul Field Division. “Our hope is that someone who knows about this theft will do the right thing and report what they know to avoid anyone being hurt from an accidental or nefarious explosives incident.”

If you have information about the incident, know who’s responsible for the theft, or can held lead to the recovery of the missing items, call ATF: 1-888-ATF-TIPS. You can also email ATFTips@atf.gov . Tips can be anonymous. If a reward is sought, a name and contact information must be provided. To be able to get the reward, your information must lead to the arrest and conviction of those responsible or in the recovery of the fireworks.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The moment he hit the half-court shot the gym went into a frenzy, with players from both sides...
Wow! Young fan hits half-court shot at Bishop Ryan for $10K
Biggest snow pile
Searching for Bismarck’s biggest snow pile
Firefighters used a winch to free the man after he became trapped under a hydraulic urinal at...
Man crushed to death by outdoor urinal
The medical examiner identified the remains found as belonging to missing 4-year-old Athena...
Oklahoma investigators identify body as missing 4-year-old
Planning a wedding is no small feat but what happens when after months of planning and working...
UPDATE: Glasser Images and ND Attorney General settle lawsuit

Latest News

Seatbelt citations
In one month, 1,700 citations issued in ND, 654 for not wearing seatbelts
Wild horses in TRNP
TRNP will not extend comment period on wild horses
searching for a summit
Searching for Bismarck’s biggest snow pile
In this image provided by the U.S. Air Force, Senior Airmen Andrew Whitener and Tyler Glodgett...
Air Force nuclear strike chief seeks cancer review of launch officers at base in MT, possibly ND, WY
South Dakota Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller speaks in a Senate session, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023 in...
S. Dakota Senate suspends lawmaker after exchange over childhood vaccines and breastfeeding