United Community Bank Athlete of the Week: Nedrose’s Kaydee Boyce

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - The Nedrose Cardinals want to go to regionals.

“It’s a big goal this year but we’ve definitely shown that we can do it,” said Kaydee Boyce, a junior.

Regionals are a step the team has never taken.

“We’ve really worked on defining our culture here and changing that into a winning culture,” said Kaydee.

The Nedrose girls basketball team matched last year’s win total in the first two weeks of this season.

“This year, I definitely took a different focus,” said Kaydee.

The junior knew she had to take a jump.

“Where usually everyone is worried about scoring, I took my focus to rebounding. I work on getting the boards, ending the possessions or extending our offensive possessions,” said Kaydee.

She started doing the dirty work.

“She just has a knack for when the ball goes off the rim, she’s always in the right spot at the right time,” said Coach Matt Hanson.

Kaydee is also a star on the Cardinals’ volleyball team.

“She’s definitely one of my better players that I’ve ever had,” said Hanson.

And a school record-holder in track.

“She’s a great person. She’s so kind and caring. She’s good at basketball and loves to do it. It’s so fun to see her play, I’ve been with her for four years now and it’s just been amazing and so much fun,” said Piper Stein, a senior.

Kaydee finds her peace in photography.

“I like doing my own spin on stuff, how I can affect others in that way,” said Kaydee.

Always concerned for others...

“Doing what’s best for everyone else, which is really nice. And she’s good at it,” said Piper.

That’s Kaydee’s best course.

The Cardinals play at TGU on Thursday, then turn around and play Bottineau on Friday.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.