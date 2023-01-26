United Community Bank Athlete of the Week: Nedrose’s Kaydee Boyce

Kaydee Boyce
Kaydee Boyce(KMOT)
By Zach Keenan
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 7:49 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - The Nedrose Cardinals want to go to regionals.

“It’s a big goal this year but we’ve definitely shown that we can do it,” said Kaydee Boyce, a junior.

Regionals are a step the team has never taken.

“We’ve really worked on defining our culture here and changing that into a winning culture,” said Kaydee.

The Nedrose girls basketball team matched last year’s win total in the first two weeks of this season.

“This year, I definitely took a different focus,” said Kaydee.

The junior knew she had to take a jump.

“Where usually everyone is worried about scoring, I took my focus to rebounding. I work on getting the boards, ending the possessions or extending our offensive possessions,” said Kaydee.

She started doing the dirty work.

“She just has a knack for when the ball goes off the rim, she’s always in the right spot at the right time,” said Coach Matt Hanson.

Kaydee is also a star on the Cardinals’ volleyball team.

“She’s definitely one of my better players that I’ve ever had,” said Hanson.

And a school record-holder in track.

“She’s a great person. She’s so kind and caring. She’s good at basketball and loves to do it. It’s so fun to see her play, I’ve been with her for four years now and it’s just been amazing and so much fun,” said Piper Stein, a senior.

Kaydee finds her peace in photography.

“I like doing my own spin on stuff, how I can affect others in that way,” said Kaydee.

Always concerned for others...

“Doing what’s best for everyone else, which is really nice. And she’s good at it,” said Piper.

That’s Kaydee’s best course.

The Cardinals play at TGU on Thursday, then turn around and play Bottineau on Friday.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fifth Dollar General store in North Dakota under investigation by OSHA
UPDATE: Names released of the two men killed in head-on crash near Velva
Brittany Marie Reynolds, 35
Topless woman vandalizes downtown Fargo church
Minot woman charged
Minot woman facing DUI refusal charge after child left at Bismarck museum
ND National Guard airman killed in crash Sunday
Victim in Hwy 52 crash remembered as National Guard airman, local teacher and coach

Latest News

doggo
Sports Spotlight: Aidan Johnson & Anakin – navigating type 1 diabetes together
#1 Ranked Century Basketball
Class-A Basketball Poll
Aidan Johnson & Anakin
Sports Spotlight: Aidan Johnson & Anakin – navigating type 1 diabetes together
10pm Sportscast 1/24/2023
10pm Sportscast 1/24/2023