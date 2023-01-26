NDSU to cut jobs and two colleges

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - North Dakota State University President David Cook announced that 34 and a half jobs and two colleges will be cut. This decision comes after months of planning when budget cuts were announced in the fall last year.

The cuts that were announced will impact two colleges as NDSU will reduce that number from seven to five. Math and science will merge with other colleges, while human science and education will do the same. This means two dean positions will be gone as well. These cuts will go into effect on July 1.

”The deans I think thought beyond really candidly themselves. They thought about the institution and the future of the institution. They all worked together to finalize the plan based on a ton of feedback.” said President Cook.

NDSU announced more strategic reductions have been proposed. They are also looking into strategic investments for the long-term future of the university.

