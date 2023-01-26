ND Attorney General seeks to settle lawsuit with Glasser Images

Planning a wedding is no small feat but what happens when after months of planning and working...
Planning a wedding is no small feat but what happens when after months of planning and working with vendors, your photographer closes its doors with no warning.(Miranda O'Bryan)
By Erika Craven
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 3:56 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Attorney General’s Office is seeking to settle a lawsuit with former Bismarck-based photography studio Glasser Images.

After 16 years in business, Glasser Images shut down in October 2021. Hundreds of customers and subcontractors filed complaints against the company, owner Jack Glasser, and former employee Jace Schacher. Lawsuits claim Glasser and Schacher wrongfully financed their personal lives with company funds.

North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley announced today he filed a proposed consent judgement in Burleigh County. He’s asking to ban the company from operating in the state for 15 years, pay more than $800,000 in restitution to impacted consumers and subcontractors, and pay a $30,000 civil penalty.

Glasser and Schacher each filed for bankruptcy in August last year. If the settlement is accepted, the money owed for restitution and the penalty would not be dischargeable in a bankruptcy court.

No decision on the settlement has been filed at this time.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brittany Marie Reynolds, 35
Topless woman vandalizes downtown Fargo church
Wells Co. Snowmobile Crash
Minnesota man killed in snowmobile crash in Wells County
Fifth Dollar General store in North Dakota under investigation by OSHA
Minot woman charged
Minot woman facing DUI refusal charge after child left at Bismarck museum
Jose Gutiérrez’s and his fiancee Daniela Pichardo had planned a 2023 wedding date.
Bodies found in Mexico are that of Ohio architect, fiancee

Latest News

Crash knocks out stoplight
Crash knocks out stoplight at Burdick & Broadway in Minot
Williston Superintendent Richard Faidley talking with a student
State legislators looking at bill requiring rural school districts to share superintendents; cap salaries
farm bill
Farmers at KMOT Ag Expo discuss corporate farming bill ahead of this week’s hearings
Sloane Penfield
Lemmon, S.D. girl chosen as junior musher in Pedigree Stage Stop Sled Dog Race