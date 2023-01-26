ND Attorney General seeks to settle lawsuit with Glasser Images

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Attorney General’s Office is seeking to settle a lawsuit with former Bismarck-based photography studio Glasser Images.

After 16 years in business, Glasser Images shut down in October 2021. Hundreds of customers and subcontractors filed complaints against the company, owner Jack Glasser, and former employee Jace Schacher. Lawsuits claim Glasser and Schacher wrongfully financed their personal lives with company funds.

North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley announced today he filed a proposed consent judgement in Burleigh County. He’s asking to ban the company from operating in the state for 15 years, pay more than $800,000 in restitution to impacted consumers and subcontractors, and pay a $30,000 civil penalty.

Glasser and Schacher each filed for bankruptcy in August last year. If the settlement is accepted, the money owed for restitution and the penalty would not be dischargeable in a bankruptcy court.

No decision on the settlement has been filed at this time.

