Minot State nursing students promote routine screenings, immunizations at KMOT Ag Expo

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – A group of nursing students at Minot State University did their part to spread the word about rural healthcare at the KMOT Ag Expo Thursday.

The nursing students discussed the importance of regular health screenings, as well as making sure certain immunizations are up to date.

The expo draws many farmers and ranchers from rural areas, where they may not be close to a hospital or clinic.

One student said that there’s often misconceptions about certain aspects of personal health.

“Most of our questions and information are geared towards the older population just because it’s more forgotten about, as far as “Oh I’m older, I don’t necessarily need any more immunizations or screenings unless I’ve got a risk factor.” Well, that’s not necessarily true,” said MaKenzie Bjork, nursing student. The students are also using the opportunity to put together a study on access to healthcare in rural areas.

