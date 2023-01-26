Minot North girls golf team head coach named

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Minot Public Schools hired Michael DeLorme to coach the Sentinels girls golf team, Activities Director Mitch Lunde announced Wednesday.

DeLorme played golf at Minot State University and has been a part of the Minot High golf programs for eight years.

Girls golf is the first varsity sport the Sentinels fielded in school history, beginning in the fall 2022 season.

DeLorme currently teaches 7th-grade mathematics at Jim Hill Middle School.

Minot North High School is scheduled to open for the 2024-25 school year.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.