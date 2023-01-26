Minot North girls golf team head coach named

Michael DeLorme
Michael DeLorme(KMOT)
By Zach Keenan
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 9:45 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Minot Public Schools hired Michael DeLorme to coach the Sentinels girls golf team, Activities Director Mitch Lunde announced Wednesday.

DeLorme played golf at Minot State University and has been a part of the Minot High golf programs for eight years.

Girls golf is the first varsity sport the Sentinels fielded in school history, beginning in the fall 2022 season.

DeLorme currently teaches 7th-grade mathematics at Jim Hill Middle School.

Minot North High School is scheduled to open for the 2024-25 school year.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fifth Dollar General store in North Dakota under investigation by OSHA
UPDATE: Names released of the two men killed in head-on crash near Velva
Brittany Marie Reynolds, 35
Topless woman vandalizes downtown Fargo church
Minot woman charged
Minot woman facing DUI refusal charge after child left at Bismarck museum
ND National Guard airman killed in crash Sunday
Victim in Hwy 52 crash remembered as National Guard airman, local teacher and coach

Latest News

athlete of the week
United Community Bank Athlete of the Week: Nedrose’s Kaydee Boyce
century soccer
6PM Sportscast 1/25/23
doggo
Sports Spotlight: Aidan Johnson & Anakin – navigating type 1 diabetes together
Kaydee Boyce
United Community Bank Athlete of the Week: Nedrose’s Kaydee Boyce