Minnesota man killed in snowmobile crash in Wells County

WELLS COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - A 67-year-old Minnesota man died after a snowmobile crash Wednesday 10 miles southeast of Bowdon, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

The Wells County Sheriff’s Department and the state patrol received a call of a snowmobile crash shortly after 5 p.m. Wednesday.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

There were no witnesses, and the crash is under investigation.

