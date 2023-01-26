Minnesota man killed in snowmobile crash in Wells County

Wells Co. Snowmobile Crash(MGN)
By staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 12:11 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
WELLS COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - A 67-year-old Minnesota man died after a snowmobile crash Wednesday 10 miles southeast of Bowdon, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

The Wells County Sheriff’s Department and the state patrol received a call of a snowmobile crash shortly after 5 p.m. Wednesday.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

There were no witnesses, and the crash is under investigation.

Your News Leader will bring you more information as it becomes available.

