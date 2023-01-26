John Ratzenberger to appear at 2023 iMagicon

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Actor John Ratzenberger will be coming to the Magic City in April for this year’s iMagicon.

Ratzenberger is perhaps best known for playing the know-it-all mail carrier Cliff Clavin on the sitcom “Cheers.”

While younger generations may not know his face, they’ll recognize him for his many voiceover parts in Disney and Pixar movies, including Hamm in the “Toy Story” franchise.

Ratzenberger has various other movie roles, including a well-known role among Star Wars fans as Major Derlin in “The Empire Strikes Back.”

He’ll be joining an iMagicon lineup that includes actor and stuntman Adam Basil and animator Rick Farmiloe.

Ratzenberger will be appearing the last two days of iMagicon, Saturday and Sunday, April 29-30.

The 2023 iMagicon runs April 28-30 at the Minot Municipal Auditorium.

