John Ratzenberger to appear at 2023 iMagicon

John Ratzenberger
John Ratzenberger(Image: iMagicon)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 11:07 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Actor John Ratzenberger will be coming to the Magic City in April for this year’s iMagicon.

Ratzenberger is perhaps best known for playing the know-it-all mail carrier Cliff Clavin on the sitcom “Cheers.”

While younger generations may not know his face, they’ll recognize him for his many voiceover parts in Disney and Pixar movies, including Hamm in the “Toy Story” franchise.

Ratzenberger has various other movie roles, including a well-known role among Star Wars fans as Major Derlin in “The Empire Strikes Back.”

He’ll be joining an iMagicon lineup that includes actor and stuntman Adam Basil and animator Rick Farmiloe.

Ratzenberger will be appearing the last two days of iMagicon, Saturday and Sunday, April 29-30.

The 2023 iMagicon runs April 28-30 at the Minot Municipal Auditorium.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brittany Marie Reynolds, 35
Topless woman vandalizes downtown Fargo church
Fifth Dollar General store in North Dakota under investigation by OSHA
Minot woman charged
Minot woman facing DUI refusal charge after child left at Bismarck museum
Wells Co. Snowmobile Crash
Minnesota man killed in snowmobile crash in Wells County
Jose Gutiérrez’s and his fiancee Daniela Pichardo had planned a 2023 wedding date.
Bodies found in Mexico are that of Ohio architect, fiancee

Latest News

Sloane Penfield
Lemmon, S.D. girl chosen as junior musher in Pedigree Stage Stop Sled Dog Race
Wells Co. Snowmobile Crash
Minnesota man killed in snowmobile crash in Wells County
rodney
Drill bit vendor a familiar face at the KMOT Ag Expo
Teraxxa
Henry Blakes at the KMOT Ag Expo with Wednesday’s sponsor BASF