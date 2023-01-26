Henry Blakes at the KMOT Ag Expo with Wednesday’s sponsor BASF

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Pests can cause major damage to crops and have a big impact on a farmer’s bottom line.

Wednesday’s sponsor at the KMOT Ag Expo is BASF. If you’re unaware of the company, BASF is dedicated to providing you with crop protection products.

One of the products they’re highlighting during the Ag Expo is Teraxxa. Teraxxa is a seed treatment that will provide your plants with protection from wireworms.

“Teraxxa F4 is kind of a combination with our small grain seed treatments, and what that product is going to do is reduce those wireworm populations significantly,” said Chris Binstock, BASF Western North Dakota.

If you’re interested in purchasing products from BASF, here’s some good advice. BASF is offering 0% financing on all of its products if you book now.

Come to the KMOT Ag Expo at the North Dakota State Fairgrounds and visit their booth for more information.

The KMOT Ag Expo runs Thursday from nine o’clock to five o’clock and Friday from nine o’clock to four o’clock in Minot.

