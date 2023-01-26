Henry Blakes at the KMOT Ag Expo with Wednesday’s sponsor BASF

By Henry Blakes
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 9:56 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Pests can cause major damage to crops and have a big impact on a farmer’s bottom line.

Wednesday’s sponsor at the KMOT Ag Expo is BASF. If you’re unaware of the company, BASF is dedicated to providing you with crop protection products.

One of the products they’re highlighting during the Ag Expo is Teraxxa. Teraxxa is a seed treatment that will provide your plants with protection from wireworms.

“Teraxxa F4 is kind of a combination with our small grain seed treatments, and what that product is going to do is reduce those wireworm populations significantly,” said Chris Binstock, BASF Western North Dakota.

If you’re interested in purchasing products from BASF, here’s some good advice. BASF is offering 0% financing on all of its products if you book now.

Come to the KMOT Ag Expo at the North Dakota State Fairgrounds and visit their booth for more information.

The KMOT Ag Expo runs Thursday from nine o’clock to five o’clock and Friday from nine o’clock to four o’clock in Minot.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fifth Dollar General store in North Dakota under investigation by OSHA
UPDATE: Names released of the two men killed in head-on crash near Velva
Brittany Marie Reynolds, 35
Topless woman vandalizes downtown Fargo church
Minot woman charged
Minot woman facing DUI refusal charge after child left at Bismarck museum
ND National Guard airman killed in crash Sunday
Victim in Hwy 52 crash remembered as National Guard airman, local teacher and coach

Latest News

rodney
Drill bit vendor a familiar face at the KMOT Ag Expo
Rodney Olmsted
Drill bit vendor a familiar face at the KMOT Ag Expo
experiments
Morse Code of Weather: 50th episode celebration with two fun, winter-themed science experiments
Corporate farming bill
Farmers at KMOT Ag Expo discuss corporate farming bill ahead of this week’s hearings