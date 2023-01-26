FDA proposes new levels for lead in baby food

The Food and Drug Administration has released new draft guidance regarding levels of lead in...
The Food and Drug Administration has released new draft guidance regarding levels of lead in baby food.(ThamKC via Canva)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 4:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Food and Drug Administration is weighing in on allowable amounts of lead in baby food.

According to new draft guidance by the FDA, it is suggesting lead levels in certain baby and toddler foods be set at 20 parts per billion or less.

Lead occurs naturally in the soil so it reportedly can’t be avoided completely in plants. But the new FDA guidance suggests a lower limit of ten parts per billion on baby food custards, fruits meats and food blends.

However, critics said the new guidance isn’t enough.

The group Healthy Babies Bright Futures said while any action on the part of the FDA is welcome, the suggested levels of lead are not low enough to move the needle.

A 2019 report found dangerous levels of lead and other heavy metals in 95% of manufactured baby food.

That report triggered a 2021 congressional investigation that found leading baby food manufacturers knowingly sold products with high levels of toxic metals.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brittany Marie Reynolds, 35
Topless woman vandalizes downtown Fargo church
Wells Co. Snowmobile Crash
Minnesota man killed in snowmobile crash in Wells County
Fifth Dollar General store in North Dakota under investigation by OSHA
Minot woman charged
Minot woman facing DUI refusal charge after child left at Bismarck museum
Jose Gutiérrez’s and his fiancee Daniela Pichardo had planned a 2023 wedding date.
Bodies found in Mexico are that of Ohio architect, fiancee

Latest News

MSU nursing students
Minot State nursing students promote routine screenings, immunizations at KMOT Ag Expo
Lawmakers call for investigation against gun company that they say is marketing to kids
FILE - A man walks past boxes that were moved out of the Eisenhower Executive Office building,...
Past US presidents, VPs asked to recheck for classified docs
Chipotle is looking to hire 15,000 people in North America ahead of the busy spring season.
Chipotle looks to hire 15,000 amid continuing labor shortage
Authorities say a Pennsylvania police chief has been charged with federal drug crimes and...
Police chief arrested on drug charges involving distribution of cocaine, meth