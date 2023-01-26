Drill bit vendor a familiar face at the KMOT Ag Expo

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - One of the exhibitors at this year’s KMOT Ag Expo is no stranger to the show.

Rodney Olmsted, who owns Dakota Sales, said he’s been attending the show for more than 30 years and he recognizes others from previous expos.

Olmsted said before he became semi-retired, he used to go to about 30 shows a year.

He said during the supply chain crisis, prices for the bits went up a little but they’re normal now.

“Any application, it doesn’t matter what you’re doing; hospital equipment to construction equipment to whatever, if it’s metal, we’ll drill it,” said Olmsted.

Olmsted said the drill bits he sells go through iron and steel.

He said they’re built to not break but if they do he replaces them.

