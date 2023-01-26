Cybersecurity a priority at the Capitol

Cybersecurity
Cybersecurity(KFYR)
By Joel Crane
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 6:47 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Cyber security is essential: that’s especially true for the state government. Wednesday, representatives from North Dakota Information Technology demonstrated for lawmakers and state employees how they’re working to keep their information safe.

NDIT showed employees the dangers of phishing and discussed ways to create strong passwords.

“We’re down here to raise security awareness, both to the public and anybody who’s coming through the Capitol grounds, but also to our state senators and state representatives. Gives them a chance to talk to them about our mission to protect our citizen’s data that we’re responsible for with the state,” said Christopher Gergen, director of Cyber Operations for the State of North Dakota.

Christopher Gergen says the state gets up to 100 million cyberattacks from around the world every month.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fifth Dollar General store in North Dakota under investigation by OSHA
UPDATE: Names released of the two men killed in head-on crash near Velva
Brittany Marie Reynolds, 35
Topless woman vandalizes downtown Fargo church
Minot woman charged
Minot woman facing DUI refusal charge after child left at Bismarck museum
ND National Guard airman killed in crash Sunday
Victim in Hwy 52 crash remembered as National Guard airman, local teacher and coach

Latest News

doggo
Sports Spotlight: Aidan Johnson & Anakin – navigating type 1 diabetes together
ND National Guard
ND National Guard on a mission and always ready
CAT bus
Bis-Man Transit hopes to increase ridership in 2023 with new instructional videos
FILE - Governor Burgum and Kevin O'Leary
The Wonder Fund: North Dakota partnering with Kevin O’Leary for small business investment program