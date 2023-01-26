Crash knocks out stoplight at Burdick & Broadway in Minot

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – A crash Thursday afternoon in Minot knocked out one of the stoplights at the city’s main intersection.

A vehicle collided with the light on the south end of the intersection. Minot police officers directed traffic through the intersection while crews attended to the crash.

Minot Police said one person was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

It’s the second time in three months that a crash knocked out a light at the intersection. In November, the light on the north end of the intersection was knocked down.

