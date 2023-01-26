Crash knocks out stoplight at Burdick & Broadway in Minot

Crash knocks out stoplight
Crash knocks out stoplight(KFYR-TV)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 3:38 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – A crash Thursday afternoon in Minot knocked out one of the stoplights at the city’s main intersection.

A vehicle collided with the light on the south end of the intersection. Minot police officers directed traffic through the intersection while crews attended to the crash.

Minot Police said one person was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

It’s the second time in three months that a crash knocked out a light at the intersection. In November, the light on the north end of the intersection was knocked down.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brittany Marie Reynolds, 35
Topless woman vandalizes downtown Fargo church
Wells Co. Snowmobile Crash
Minnesota man killed in snowmobile crash in Wells County
Fifth Dollar General store in North Dakota under investigation by OSHA
Minot woman charged
Minot woman facing DUI refusal charge after child left at Bismarck museum
Jose Gutiérrez’s and his fiancee Daniela Pichardo had planned a 2023 wedding date.
Bodies found in Mexico are that of Ohio architect, fiancee

Latest News

Planning a wedding is no small feat but what happens when after months of planning and working...
ND Attorney General seeks to settle lawsuit with Glasser Images
Williston Superintendent Richard Faidley talking with a student
State legislators looking at bill requiring rural school districts to share superintendents; cap salaries
farm bill
Farmers at KMOT Ag Expo discuss corporate farming bill ahead of this week’s hearings
Sloane Penfield
Lemmon, S.D. girl chosen as junior musher in Pedigree Stage Stop Sled Dog Race