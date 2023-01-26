Class-A Basketball Poll

#1 Ranked Century Basketball
By Lee Timmerman
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 7:23 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Century boys and girls basketball teams are getting 35 of the 36 first-place votes in this week’s Class-A basketball poll conducted by the North Dakota A.P. Sportscasters & Sportswriters Association.

It’s unanimous for the Patriots boys. Minot moves ahead of Mandan for second following the Braves’ first loss of the season.

The Century girls are a solid number one again this week. Davies jumped ahead of Red River for second.

CLASS “A” BOYS BASKETBALL POLL

1. Bismarck Century (18) — 11-0 Record — 90 pts — Last week: 1st

2. Minot High — 12-2 Record — 70 pts — Last week: 3rd

3. Mandan — 11-1 Record — 48 pts — Last week: 2nd

4. Fargo Davies — 11-2 Record — 44 pts — Last week: 4th

5. Fargo North — 8-4 Record — 10 pts — Last week: NR

OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Grand Forks Red River (8-4) and Bismarck Legacy (7-5)

CLASS “A” GIRLS BASKETBALL POLL

1. Bismarck Century (17) — 9-2 Record — 88 pts — Last week: 1st

2. Fargo Davies (1) — 11-1 Record — 69 pts — Last week: 3rd

3. Grand Forks Red River — 12-1 Record — 51 pts — Last week: 2nd

4. Minot High — 11-3 Record — 43 pts — Last week: 4th

5. Bismarck Legacy — 9-2 Record — 15 pts — Last week: 5th

OTHER TEAMS RECEIVING VOTES: West Fargo (10-3) and Bismarck High (8-4)

