Childcare providers could receive monthly payments

By Joel Crane
Published: Jan. 26, 2023
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Childcare providers in North Dakota could soon be making more money.

That’s due to a suite of bills at the State Legislature aimed at bolstering the workforce around childcare. SB 2301, introduced today, is aimed at incentivizing early childhood services providers by paying them monthly for the number of infants, toddlers and children under five they are able to care for.

The only testimony in opposition to the bill was to say the monthly payments weren’t enough. The other bills meant to address childcare stabilization include things like a childcare tax credit and expediting finger printing and background checks for service providers. In total, the five bills would cost the state an estimated $89 million.

