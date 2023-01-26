Bis-Man Transit hopes to increase ridership in 2023 with new instructional videos

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - For many of us, getting from point A to B is as easy as hopping in our car and crossing our fingers we don’t hit any red lights. But for others needing to use the bus system, it takes a bit more work, and Bis-Man Transit is looking to make it as easy as possible.

Instructional videos will show customers how to buy a bus pass. Other questions the videos answer include, “What if I’m riding a bike and need to use the bus?” and “How do I get off the bus?”

Bis-Man Transit wants to get this information to riders to make sure the bus system is easy and accessible for everyone. A grant from AARP made these “how-to” videos possible, and are a much-needed update to the Bis-Man website.

“The technology that we use to make it easier for riders to pay for tickets or track where their bus is, all of that is new in the last two years. So, it was definitely time to get some updated, polished videos that really highlighted what we can do with public transportation in our community,” said Deidra Hughes, executive director of Bis-man Transit.

Deidra Hughes says there are nine videos in total. One explains how to use the flag-down system. Riders who have been using the bus system said the bus drivers are also helpful and have no complaints about their experience.

“I don’t think they need to make any changes. They’re always on time, you know, get us there, wherever we’re going they get us there on time,” said Jamison, who lives in Mandan and says he uses the bus to get to work and other appointments.

Hughes says the pandemic took a heavy toll on the usage of the bus system in 2020 and 2021, but ridership is experiencing a healthy rebound in 2022 and is almost back to pre-COVID levels. She is optimistic these videos will only continue to build momentum and add value to public transportation. Hughes says if CAT ridership continues to grow, she would like to increase hours of operation to provide more coverage for riders.

You can find these videos on the Bis-Man Transit website.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.