100th road map

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Many motorists think that road maps are a thing of the past, however in North Dakota that’s not the case. The Department of Transportation is celebrating 100 years of the state road map with a new twist.

Road maps have helped millions of travelers find their way. We see them at the rest stops or maybe even in someone’s car. Many of us use electronic mapping, but the North Dakota DOT is celebrating 100 years of the first road map by adding interactive QR codes to its most recent map.

“The new map is really designed to help people get all around North Dakota, find the hidden gems from around the state,” said Planning Asset Management Division Director for DOT, Scott Zainhofsky.

In 1924 North Dakota had 2,366 road miles and currently there are 8,624. Each time new maps were introduced, figures and images changed. Due to electronic mapping, the production of physical copies have decreased significantly.

“We were printing up until about 2016/2015 about 1.2 million maps for a two-year cycle. We dwindled it down to a million maps, and then we have gone down to 900,000 maps, and now we are down to 350,000 maps,” said Roadway Data Section Leader for DOT, Steven Nelson.

With electronic mapping taking over, some may say that there is not a need for a paper road map, however on this 100th anniversary the dot wants you to pick up a copy of this new map to use with your favorite device.

“We are hoping people use the Google maps, Apple maps, those kinds of things in combination with our map. We see our highway map as a planning tool that lets you see the big picture of what’s all around,” Zainhofsky said.

The next time you find yourself with a failing electronic device, the highway department advises you make sure you always have a backup paper map on hand.

The new road maps will be available to the public beginning February at rest areas or by visiting the DOT and Tourism websites.

