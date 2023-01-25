Wow! Giant grain bins showcased at KMOT Ag Expo

Giant grain bin at KMOT Ag Expo
Giant grain bin at KMOT Ag Expo(KMOT)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 5:49 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The KMOT Ag Expo kicked off Wednesday in Minot.

It’s a chance to see some big farm equipment.

Really big.

One grain bin on display can hold 6,500 bushels of grain at a time.

The idea is that farmers can move products from their combine to their cart, and from the cart to the Grain Giant.

The territory manager for Vale said the concept of storing grain in giant bins to keep combines running started in Australia, and they’ve adopted it here.

“Combines and equipment are getting so big. So, getting that grain off the field is a big issue. Get another cart, more trucks, labor’s an issue too, finding people to help out and work, so this kind of helps out that whole process,” said Rocky Kriger, territory manager.

Vale and many other vendors will be on display the rest of the week at the North Dakota State Fair Center.

