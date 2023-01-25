Woman arrested after threatening to cut off man’s penis, authorities say

Florida deputies say they have arrested a woman after she threatened to cut off a man’s penis. (Source: WCJB)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 9:12 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB/Gray News) - Authorities in Florida say a woman has been arrested after she threatened to injure a man at a bus stop.

According to the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office, 31-year-old Gabriela Mcleskey was taken into custody on Tuesday after she threatened to cut off a man’s penis and barricaded herself inside a residence.

WCJB reports that deputies received a call regarding a woman at a bus stop holding a knife who was threatening to cut off a man’s genitalia before driving away.

Deputies located the woman’s vehicle at a nearby Circle K and tried to perform a traffic stop. However, Mcleskey reportedly took off from authorities and led them on a chase that ended at her home.

The sheriff’s office said Mcleskey ran into the house and created a barricade situation that lasted for several hours.

Nearby residents were unable to enter their homes while the situation remained active.

“I thought that maybe someone got killed or something,” said neighbor Stephanie Rodriguez. “It was kind of scary because we live so close.”

Authorities said Mcleskey was the only person inside the home when they removed her, and no one was injured during the incident.

Mcleskey was booked on charges that included aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to the sheriff’s office.

Authorities said the man at the bus stop told them that he did not know Mcleskey or why she had threatened him.

According to court records, Mcleskey is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday for an unrelated domestic battery case.

Copyright 2023 WCJB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fifth Dollar General store in North Dakota under investigation by OSHA
UPDATE: Names released of the two men killed in head-on crash near Velva
Lyndsee Brewer
Forsyth, Montana woman sentenced to 70 years in killing of Sidney man
Home at 1310 Second Street NE
Mandan residence deemed dangerous and slated for demolition
Class B Polls
Class B Basketball Polls

Latest News

Bulk mail
Postal rates on the rise
FILE - Dr. Richard Faidley and a McVay Elementary student
Williston school bond survey results: majority in support of two new schools
Oil well in the snow
New scholarship for oil and gas workers proposed at ND Legislature
KMOT Ag Expo prep
KMOT Ag Expo vendors set up for one of the largest farm shows in the country