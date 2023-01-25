Williston school bond survey results: majority in support of two new schools

WILLISTON, N.D. (KFYR) - You need to have more than 60% of the vote to pass a school bond in North Dakota. With the Williston Basin School District preparing to issue a bond this spring, the board released a survey to see how the community feels about it.

A total of 836 individuals answered the survey. Of those responses, about 65% say they are at least somewhat supportive of building two new elementary schools.

Superintendent Richard Faidley said he’s pleased with the results and is optimistic about seeing a bond pass.

“They understand that we have significant needs in our capacity and our elementary schools. They are supportive of trying to address those issues moving forward,” said Faidley.

The survey also showed that the most important priorities are that the board communicates its plans and minimizes any potential tax increases.

