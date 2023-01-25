Williston Fire Department Responds to House Fire

By staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 12:18 AM CST
WILLISTON, N.D. (KFYR) - The Williston Fire Department responded to a structure fire Tuesday evening at the 600 block of 4th Avenue West.

At 9:58 p.m., the fire department received a report of a house fire with flames coming out of a window, and possible people inside. According to officials, fire crews searched the home and discovered the people inside had made it out safely before the fire department’s arrival.

According to the Williston Fire Department, the residents were treated for minor injuries by responding EMS and released. The fire was under control by 10:10 p.m.

Fire crews continue to put out the fire and will start investigating the cause and origin of the fire.

