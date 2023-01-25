Wachter Middle School’s space day

Moon rocks at Wachter Middle School
Moon rocks at Wachter Middle School(KFYR)
By Maiya Fleck
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 5:44 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It’s many students’ dream to walk on the moon, but students at Wachter Middle School got the chance to hold parts of the moon in their hands Wednesday.

These might look like typical rocks, but they’re actually moon rocks, and students are excited to see what they’re learning about in their textbook come to life.

“It’s like once in a lifetime, and it’s really cool that they get to bring them here to show us them,” said Kate Nowatzki, 7th grader.

Teacher Marcy Gray says the only other places students might have opportunities to see these would be at places like the Smithsonian, which can help them envision future career paths.

“When they get to see them and touch them, and it might spark that curiosity to be an engineer for NASA to go to the next moon mission to help build and fix things in space, and what a great little experience for them,” said Gray.

One student has broadened his horizon and what he finds interesting when thinking about his future job.

“So, I was thinking of becoming like a diesel mechanic or something and seeing all the moon rocks and engines of spaceships and stuff that’s really interesting to me,” said Brandon Kunz, 7th grader.

For some students, it’s an interest they’ve had their whole lives, and they get to see it in real life.

“Because when I was little, I always like learn, like to learn about space and a lot of like, what’s out there and what’s on the moon,” said Calee Olson, 7th grader.

The students are learning at six stations. Each facilitates a different activity, like building Jenga towers with oven mitts to mimic what it’s like in a space station.

Macy Gray encourages other teachers to apply to educational programs with NASA to get the chance to host learning activities in their classrooms.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fifth Dollar General store in North Dakota under investigation by OSHA
UPDATE: Names released of the two men killed in head-on crash near Velva
ND National Guard airman killed in crash Sunday
Victim in Hwy 52 crash remembered as National Guard airman, local teacher and coach
Minot woman charged
Minot woman facing DUI refusal charge after child left at Bismarck museum
Lyndsee Brewer
Forsyth, Montana woman sentenced to 70 years in killing of Sidney man

Latest News

Virtual Vigilance Part 2
More children abused and extorted online receive help from victim advocates in ND | Virtual Vigilance Part 2
Giant grain bin at KMOT Ag Expo
Wow! Giant grain bins showcased at KMOT Ag Expo
North Dakota picnic in Arizona
North Dakotans gather in Arizona for a piece of home away from home
Mayville
Mayville man was under investigation for child porn at the time of his death