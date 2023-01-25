Topless woman breaks into church, destroys Jesus statue

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A woman is in the Cass County Jail after police say she broke into St. Mary’s Cathedral in downtown Fargo and destroyed a Jesus statue while topless.

Police responded to a call around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, January 23, for a topless female damaging property at the church on 6th Avenue and 7th Street North. When Fargo Police arrived, they saw a woman running across the street but officers were able to detain her.

According to court documents, the woman was not wearing a shirt or a bra and did not have any shoes on. Police identified her as 35-year-old Brittney Marie Reynolds. At the time of the arrest, officers say Reynolds was not able to answer basic questions and appeared to be under the influence of narcotics.

Reverand Riley Durkin provided security camera footage to authorities. Court documents say the footage shows Reynolds enter the church and knock over a potted plant before making her way to the large Jesus statue on the wall. Police say the statue was ripped from the wall and smashed on the floor. Reynolds can be seen leaving the area shortly after that.

Police reached out to Monseigneur Joseph Goering for an estimated cost of damage; he was unsure of the exact value, but said a similar statue was found online at a price of $11,500 dollars.

Reynolds was arrested for criminal mischief and makes her first court appearance on Janaury 25. A Cass County warrant was also put in place because Reynolds allegedly become assaultive toward Essentia Health Emergency Room staff.

