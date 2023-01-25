Push for more pulse crops production at conference in Minot

MINOT, N.D (KMOT) – The Northern Pulse Grower’s Association promoted chickpeas, dry peas, fava beans and lentils at a convention in Minot Tuesday.

Eight speakers talked about topics related to those crops from farm bill policy issues to geopolitics.

Erin Becker, a marketing specialist with the organization, said that pulse plants such as peas and lentils are best planted early season.

“They provide such a great crop rotation to your cropping systems, so we’re hoping that people will give them a shot,” said Becker.

Becker said for those who missed the convention, they will have a booth at the KMOT Ag Expo.

