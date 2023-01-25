People escape Williston house fire

Fire Department responds to fire
By Hope Sisk
Published: Jan. 25, 2023
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - The people inside a Williston home that caught fire Tuesday night made it out on their own.

Williston fire crews responded to the home on the 600 block of 4th Avenue West just before 10 p.m. Tuesday. Their initial report said people were inside the home with smoke and flames showing from the window. But by the time they arrived, everyone was out.

Emergency medical crews treated three people on scene for minor injuries.

Firefighters brought the fire under control within about 10 minutes of arriving.

As investigators look into the cause of the fire, they discovered someone inside the home made a smart move that may have saved valuable time. A door was closed to the room where the fire originated. Investigators say that helps slow the spread of flames and provide more time for anyone inside to escape.

