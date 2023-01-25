Online workout classes expanding post-pandemic

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Gyms were hit hard during the pandemic, having to close their doors for long periods of time. This caused some facilities to shift and find new ways to cater to their clientele. Although patrons are excited to be back in person, the new online presence gives many a choice.

At the Bismarck YMCA, post-pandemic online workout classes have taken off. It’s not something Tim Olson was expecting during the pandemic, but it has allowed clients the freedom to work out wherever they please while others enjoy being back to normal.

“Really hard to put a percentage on there. I think we’ve seen a big shift of people wanting to come back, in part, participate in classes because it was the huge socialization factor, the accountability,” said Tim Olson, operations director.

During COVID, they started live streaming and pre-filing classes, and this gained popularity with patrons that wanted to work out from home or on the go. The YMCA is also introducing a new online platform, Y-360, on February 15 for a more interactive virtual platform.

