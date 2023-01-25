New scholarship for oil and gas workers proposed at ND Legislature

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Legislators in Bismarck are looking at a bill that would create a new scholarship for oil and gas workers.

Senate Bill 2197 would fund more than $10 million towards the “Re-energize” scholarship.

Anyone who has worked in the oil and gas industry for a minimum of six months would be eligible for up to $16,000 towards their education. Family members would also be eligible.

“When an oil industry employee loses their job, they are probably going back to where they came from. If we can educate the immediate family members, it will keep the family here and will help grow the workforce for the entire state,” said Bernell Hirning, Williston State College president.

If passed, the scholarship would be available up to June 30, 2027.

