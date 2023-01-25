ND lawmakers considering bill to make Indian Child Welfare Act state law

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Lawmakers in Bismarck are considering a bill that proponents say would preserve cultural connections for Native American children in the foster care system.

House Bill 1536 would cement into law the Indian Child Welfare Act, which is a federal law that could soon be overturned by the United States Supreme Court. Regardless of the Supreme Court’s decision, it would preserve the law that gives preference for foster care and adoption of Native American children to tribal members.

“This is why ICWA is so, so important, so that we don’t replicate these illegal takings of our children and our people,” said Scott Davis, former Indian Affairs Commissioner.

The Supreme Court is expected to release a ruling in the case this year.

