Mysterious ‘flying spiral’ spotted in sky by telescope

A mysterious spiral of light in the sky captured by a telescope in Hawaii has been identified. (Source: KHNL)
By Caelan Hughes and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 2:53 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (KHNL/Gray News) - A mysterious spiral of light in the sky captured by a telescope in Hawaii has been identified, and it’s not a bird, plane or flying saucer.

Captured on the Subaru Telescope in Mauna Kea, the so-called “flying spiral” is a new satellite that was launched earlier that day by SpaceX, according to KHNL.

On Wednesday, SpaceX sent the global positioning satellite into space for the U.S. Space Force.

“The spiral seems to be related to the SpaceX company’s launch of a new satellite,” Subaru Telescope officials from the National Astronomical Observatory of Japan wrote in a tweet.

Satellite tracker Scott Tilley also chimed in on the thread and said the location of the spiral was a close match for where the second stage Falcon 9 rocket from SpaceX was expected to be in the minutes after launch.

Officials said this isn’t the first time a similar glowing, circular feature was spotted after a SpaceX launch.

People in locations as distant as New Zealand have seen such spirals overhead after Falcon 9 activity.

In other occurrences of similar SpaceX satellites, space watchers have said the spiral shape arises as the upper stage of the Falcon 9 vents release fuel during its long descent into the ocean.

Officials said SpaceX sent five missions to space in the first 19 days of 2023.

Copyright 2023 KHNL/KGMB Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fifth Dollar General store in North Dakota under investigation by OSHA
UPDATE: Names released of the two men killed in head-on crash near Velva
ND National Guard airman killed in crash Sunday
Victim in Hwy 52 crash remembered as National Guard airman, local teacher and coach
Minot woman charged
Minot woman facing DUI refusal charge after child left at Bismarck museum
Lyndsee Brewer
Forsyth, Montana woman sentenced to 70 years in killing of Sidney man

Latest News

Parts of Texas are recovering after storms strike.
Storm system dumps heavy, wet snow on Indiana and Michigan
Nearly 160 tornadoes reported so far in January, according to the National Weather Service.
2023 spawns worst tornado outbreak in nearly a decade
Messages of support for teacher Abby Zwerner, who police say was shot by a 6-year-old student,...
Lawyer: School administrators were warned about 6-year-old’s gun 3 times before shooting
FILE - Baby formula are displayed on the mostly-empty shelves of a grocery store in Carmel,...
FDA food safety official resigns, cites structural issues
President Joe Biden spoke about aid to Ukraine on Wednesday.
Despite concerns, US to send 31 Abrams tanks to Ukraine