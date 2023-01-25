KMOT Ag Expo vendors set up for one of the largest farm shows in the country

KMOT Ag Expo prep
KMOT Ag Expo prep(KMOT)
By Crystal Kwaw
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 8:32 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D (KMOT) – We’re less than a day away from the KMOT Ag Expo, and vendors and exhibitors are putting the finishing touches on their booths.

Your News Leader got a peek at what’s to come at this year’s show.

North Dakota’s State Fair Center has turned into a farmer’s candy shop. Matt Miller, store manager at Butler machinery, said it’s his 12th year at the show.

”We like to be here for the customers to show off our equipment that we have new for the year,” said Miller.

Miller said getting the vehicles inside took about three hours, but that’s short compared to the week and a half they spent preparing for the event. He said it took more than 100 hours from crews in Fargo, Devils Lake, and other cities.

Amanda Olson, a member relations specialist with North Dakota Farmer’s Union, said she didn’t have to do that much heavy lifting.

”As long as you have some flyers printed off and some materials and some really good giveaways, it actually can be a really easy show to come and showcase what you need to,” said Olson.

Folks used to the fairground like Jack Gelting, who recently experienced the spa show and the inflatable carnival, says he’s prepping for the estimated 30,000 or so people who visit.

”I’m ready to cook for as many people want to come,” said Gelting.

Ben Sander, a marketing manager for Vaderstad, said their model year ‘23 air seeder is on display at this year’s expo.

”It makes your bread for you,” said Sander.

The seeder comes in at more than a half million dollars, but Sander said it’s probably not even the most expensive equipment in the building.

The expo opens Wednesday, Jan. 25 at 9 a.m. Parking and admission are free.

More than 350 vendors will be there to take questions and inquiries about their services and products.

Related content:

KMOT Ag Expo website

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fifth Dollar General store in North Dakota under investigation by OSHA
UPDATE: Names released of the two men killed in head-on crash near Velva
Lyndsee Brewer
Forsyth, Montana woman sentenced to 70 years in killing of Sidney man
Home at 1310 Second Street NE
Mandan residence deemed dangerous and slated for demolition
Class B Polls
Class B Basketball Polls

Latest News

Bulk mail
Postal rates on the rise
FILE - Dr. Richard Faidley and a McVay Elementary student
Williston school bond survey results: majority in support of two new schools
Oil well in the snow
New scholarship for oil and gas workers proposed at ND Legislature
Northern Pulse Grower's Association conference
Push for more pulse crops production at conference in Minot