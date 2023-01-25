KMOT Ag Expo vendors set up for one of the largest farm shows in the country

MINOT, N.D (KMOT) – We’re less than a day away from the KMOT Ag Expo, and vendors and exhibitors are putting the finishing touches on their booths.

Your News Leader got a peek at what’s to come at this year’s show.

North Dakota’s State Fair Center has turned into a farmer’s candy shop. Matt Miller, store manager at Butler machinery, said it’s his 12th year at the show.

”We like to be here for the customers to show off our equipment that we have new for the year,” said Miller.

Miller said getting the vehicles inside took about three hours, but that’s short compared to the week and a half they spent preparing for the event. He said it took more than 100 hours from crews in Fargo, Devils Lake, and other cities.

Amanda Olson, a member relations specialist with North Dakota Farmer’s Union, said she didn’t have to do that much heavy lifting.

”As long as you have some flyers printed off and some materials and some really good giveaways, it actually can be a really easy show to come and showcase what you need to,” said Olson.

Folks used to the fairground like Jack Gelting, who recently experienced the spa show and the inflatable carnival, says he’s prepping for the estimated 30,000 or so people who visit.

”I’m ready to cook for as many people want to come,” said Gelting.

Ben Sander, a marketing manager for Vaderstad, said their model year ‘23 air seeder is on display at this year’s expo.

”It makes your bread for you,” said Sander.

The seeder comes in at more than a half million dollars, but Sander said it’s probably not even the most expensive equipment in the building.

The expo opens Wednesday, Jan. 25 at 9 a.m. Parking and admission are free.

More than 350 vendors will be there to take questions and inquiries about their services and products.

