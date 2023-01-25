Government identifies remains of Glendive soldier who died during Bataan Death March

Soldier accounted for from WWII
Soldier accounted for from WWII(Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 1:08 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (KUMV) - A government agency has announced that they have identified remains belonging to a 20-year-old Glendive, Montana man who served during World War II.

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency said Wednesday that U.S. Army Cpl. Franklin H. Bennett was accounted for in August. Bennett served as a member of the 54th Signal Maintenance Company in 1941. He was captured and subjected to the 65-mile Bataan Death March, passing away on July 19, 1942.

Bennett’s remains were sent to a DPAA laboratory in Hawaii for analysis.

Bennett will be buried on a date yet to be determined, in Pensacola, Florida.

