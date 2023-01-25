Fire damages home in southeast Minot

Fire damages Minot home(KMOT)
By Alex Schneider
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 6:59 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – A fire caused heavy damage at a home in southeast Minot Tuesday morning.

The fire department said crews arrived around 9:30 a.m. to help the homeowner at 4600 16th Avenue SE evacuate.

Investigators said no one was hurt, but several pets died in the fire.

The department said the homeowner was alerted by a working smoke detector, allowing them to safely evacuate.

